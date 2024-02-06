Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,940,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $839.67.

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

EQIX stock opened at $836.41 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $847.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.83.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

