Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 1st

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.307 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Essential Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Essential Utilities has a payout ratio of 58.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essential Utilities to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

