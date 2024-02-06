Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of EURN opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Euronav has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 69.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronav will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 147.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,268,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after buying an additional 1,949,113 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 50.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,524,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 848,897 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

