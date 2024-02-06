Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,976,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,247,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,486,000 after buying an additional 94,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,915,000 after buying an additional 155,071 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 1,145,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

