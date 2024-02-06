Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

View Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.