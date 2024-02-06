Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 264.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVDL opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

