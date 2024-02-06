Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,280 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,126,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,930,414,000 after acquiring an additional 254,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,615,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,492 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

