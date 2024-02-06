Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Bought by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV opened at $42.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

