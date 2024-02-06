Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,995 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $14,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 187,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,437,000 after acquiring an additional 917,549 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,457,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

