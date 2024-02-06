Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.99% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

BATS FLQM opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $263.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

