Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

