Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

