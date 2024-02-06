HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $310.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

