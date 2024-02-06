HI Price Hits $0.0006 (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, HI has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $300,361.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,848.82 or 1.00246718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011031 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.86 or 0.00186837 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,302,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00061646 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $298,162.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

