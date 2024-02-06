HSBC Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Get Infosys alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Infosys

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 88.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.