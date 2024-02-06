J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,337,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $898.54 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $901.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $354.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $752.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

