J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,166 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Free Report) by 899.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 906.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RYH stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $304.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.