J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,130,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after buying an additional 676,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,615,000 after buying an additional 546,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

