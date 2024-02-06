J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 325.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 68 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $442.28 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $466.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.70.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

