J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.40 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

