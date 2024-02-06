J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Moelis & Company worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MC

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.