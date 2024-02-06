J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $9.19 Million Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.78. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.57 and a 12 month high of $177.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

