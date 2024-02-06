J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 127,961 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.59 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

