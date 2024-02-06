J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,084 Shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:HFGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.85% of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HFGO opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $110.20 million, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF (HFGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an active, non-transparent fund that invests in large-cap stocks that are perceived to exhibit long-term growth potential. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. HFGO was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.