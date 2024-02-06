J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $275.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $276.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

