J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,345 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $13,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after buying an additional 83,672 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.