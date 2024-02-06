J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Gartner worth $14,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in Gartner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Gartner by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Gartner by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $469.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $449.82 and its 200 day moving average is $390.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $471.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.91, for a total transaction of $514,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,630.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,112. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

