J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276,707 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,707 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

