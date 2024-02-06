J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,778,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,805,000 after buying an additional 940,800 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,371,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SCHM opened at $74.16 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.54.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

