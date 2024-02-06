J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 331,690 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,690 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

NYSE:ARE opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 218.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

