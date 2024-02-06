Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 31,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,276,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JSMD stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $52.84 and a one year high of $67.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

