JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 129,931 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

