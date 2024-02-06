Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,730.00.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

