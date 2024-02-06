Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,432 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after acquiring an additional 274,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNP opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.19. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

