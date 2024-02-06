Keybank National Association OH Sells 501 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 379,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $181.75 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.