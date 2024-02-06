Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.60.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $120.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.