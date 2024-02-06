Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 23.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,184,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,163,000 after acquiring an additional 782,696 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Allstate Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $156.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

