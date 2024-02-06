Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of LI opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.90. Li Auto has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,178,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,787,000. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 310,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 209,750 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

(Get Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.