Merit Financial Group LLC Has $162,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after buying an additional 2,579,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $41,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.