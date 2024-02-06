Metis Global Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 90.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 215,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $4,649,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

VNO stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.58.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -59.41%.

VNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,595,368.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

