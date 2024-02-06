MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $16.83 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $419.31 million and approximately $16.83 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $79.86 or 0.00186837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00016086 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,848.82 or 1.00246718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011031 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003452 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 79.23652016 USD and is up 6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $16,830,525.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

