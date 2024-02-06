Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $58.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $42.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.