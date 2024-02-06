Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after purchasing an additional 277,563 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,788,443.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 712 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.39, for a total transaction of $349,157.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,788,443.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,857 shares of company stock worth $103,936,387. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $646.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $602.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.19 and a 52-week high of $652.86.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

