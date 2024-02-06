Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $383.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $388.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

