Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Leidos by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Leidos by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $110.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

