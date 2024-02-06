Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,525 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AR. Mizuho lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

