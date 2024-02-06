Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 49.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 115,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 239.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,581 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.68. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

