Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $229.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

