Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,074 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $5,598,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $430,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 109,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $681.77 million, a PE ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

