New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,082,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.1 %

WBA stock opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.